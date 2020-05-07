Podcast: Who The Hell Are You, Josef Newgarden?

The fourth of 22 episodes for Season 2 of Who The Hell Are You? features NTT IndyCar Series champion Josef Newgarden. Recorded in 2018, the 50 questions offer a window into the interviewee’s character and personality using topics that range from silly to serious and sometimes naughty.

Diehard The Christmas Movie

Babyface Assassin

Coldplay

Boyz II Men

Catfishing Pagenaud

Sushi