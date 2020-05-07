Podcast: Who The Hell Are You, Josef Newgarden?
Image by LePage/Motorsport Images
Podcast: Who The Hell Are You, Josef Newgarden?
By
|
Marshall Pruett
47 minutes ago
The fourth of 22 episodes for Season 2 of Who The Hell Are You? features NTT IndyCar Series champion Josef Newgarden. Recorded in 2018, the 50 questions offer a window into the interviewee’s character and personality using topics that range from silly to serious and sometimes naughty.
Episode Keywords:
Diehard The Christmas Movie
Babyface Assassin
Coldplay
Boyz II Men
Catfishing Pagenaud
Sushi
Josef Newgarden, IndyCar, Podcasts
Marshall Pruett
The 2020 season marks Marshall Pruett's 34th year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.
More …
Comments