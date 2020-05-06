The Week In IndyCar, May 6, with Stefan Johansson

CART IndyCar Series and Formula 1 veteran Stefan Johansson, who manages a number of current NTT IndyCar Series drivers, joins The Week In IndyCar podcast to discuss a wide variety of topics in the listener-driven Q&A show.

Marshall Pruett

The 2020 season marks Marshall Pruett's 34th year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.