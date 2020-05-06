Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The Week In IndyCar, May 6, with Stefan Johansson

CART IndyCar Series and Formula 1 veteran Stefan Johansson, who manages a number of current NTT IndyCar Series drivers, joins The Week In IndyCar podcast to discuss a wide variety of topics in the listener-driven Q&A show.

Episode time stamps:

  • Show open
  • Stefan on driver contracts and iRacing (starts at 2m42s)
  • Driving 1000hp Indy cars, F1 cars, and sports cars (12m47s)
  • Setting the lap record in a 1983 Porsche 956 at the Nurburgring (20m25s)
  • Developing the 2009 Acura ARX-02a LMP1 car (23m28s)
  • Tales of driving for the Onyx F1 team in 1989 and sponsor Jean Pierre Van Rossem (27m17s)
  • Driving for Tony Bettenhausen (35m25s)
  • Owning a Champ Car team with Ryan Hunter-Reay as his driver (39m17s)]
  • Thoughts on Marcus Ericsson (41m55s)
  • Thoughts on Felix Rosenqvist (44m21s)
  • Friendship with Dire Straights’ Mark Knopfler (45m21s)
  • Passion for painting (46m57s)

