Name Hinch's ride ...

It could be “Racey McRaceFace” or some other fantastical name submitted by the greater NTT IndyCar Series community. Whatever ends up being chosen as the name for James Hinchcliffe’s No. 29 Andretti Autosport Honda, the Canadian is hoping to have a few laughs via the new social media contest launched Monday morning.

“I’ve had a lot of fun working with fans over the years, having them give input on things,” Hinchcliffe told RACER. “I mean, it was a fan contest that named my beer, and I love engaging with people like that. We brought the idea to the Genesys folks after one of them said, ‘So, hey, are you going to name your cars like Sebastian Vettel does?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, why not? Why don’t we let the fans do it!’ And they thought it was a great idea.

“Obviously it’s out there today. With my tweet, I just disclaimed that we can’t name it after my wife Becky … because I already have one of those.”

But almost anything else goes. With a variety of prizes available for the finalists, Hinchcliffe says he’s ready to comb through some wild and possibly inappropriate submissions. A few might even land from his fellow IndyCar drivers.

“I’m excited to see what the collective creativity of the IndyCar fan base comes up with on this one,” he added. “And hey man, the competition is open to anybody, so (Alexander) Rossi or whomever is welcome to try to sneak something through. But at the end of the day, we get to pick the name…”