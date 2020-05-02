Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Live stream: IndyCar iRacing Challenge, Indianapolis

Image by iRacing/IndyCar

Esports

Welcome to Round 6 of the IndyCar iRacing Challenge. This week, the series heads to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the First Responder 175 presented by GMR. Our race broadcast will begin on Saturday, May 2 at 2:30 p.m. ET.

, , Esports, IndyCar

