BHA assembling face shields for first responders

Bryan Herta Autosport has joined the ranks of racing organizations using their enforced break from competition to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The team is working with the Indiana Economc Development Corporation to assemble PPE face shields to help protect first responders.

“We’re thrilled to be able to do something to help out Indiana’s First Responders,” said Bryan Herta. “Our resources as a race team are unique: we have trucks, equipment and crews, so we wanted to reach out and see how we could help. It’s a challenging time for everyone, but this has been a rewarding project, and a welcomed distraction from the quarantine.”

Once manufactured, the parts are delivered to the BHA headquarters in Speedway, where the team is assembling over 3000 shields per week, which they aim to increase to 4000 starting from next week. After assembly, the shields are delivered to the National Guard to be used by first responders throughout Indiana.