Motocross legend Marty Smith killed in dune buggy accident

Motocross great Marty Smith was killed along with his wife Nancy in a dune buggy accident in California on Monday. He was 63.

The pair were riding with two friends through the Imperial Sand Dunes in the state’s south-east when the vehicle rolled over. The other passengers were unhurt.

Smith rocketed to prominence with three AMA national titles for Honda in the 1970s, the first coming in the inaugural AMA 125cc Motocross National Championship in 1974. He successfully defending that crown the following year, and added a 500cc title in 1977, as well as racking up wins in 250cc Supercross, Trans AMA, and the FIM Motocross World Championship series.

An injury forced Smith into a premature retirement at just 24 years old in 198, upon which he began passing his skills on to others through the Marty Smith Motocross Clinic. He was inducted into the AMA Hall of Fame in 2000.