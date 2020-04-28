RACER's Esports calendar, April 29-May 3

Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

With the forced shutdown of motorsports, racing series around the world are switching to Esports, featuring some of their drivers as well as Esports aces, in an effort to keep their fans engaged.

Day Time (ET)
 Event – Venue Cars Platform TV or stream
April 29 4:00 a.m. BP Supercars All Stars Eseries – Montreal, Watkins Glen Supercars iRacing info here
April 29 7:00 p.m. Wednesday Night iRacing NASCAR iRacing FS1
April 30 6:00 p.m. IMSA iRacing Pro Invitational Series – Mid-Ohio IMSA GT iRacing info here
May 2 2:30 p.m. IndyCar iRacing Challenge – Indianapolis IndyCar iRacing NBCSN
May 2 5:00 p.m. eSCCA Hoosier Super Tour – Road America SCCA Club Racing iRacing 5:00 p.m.
May 3 1:00 p.m. eNASCAR Pro Invitational – Dover NASCAR iRacing FOX/FS1
May 3 3:00 p.m. Trans Am by Pirelli Esports Championship – Lime Rock Trans Am Assetto Corsa click here
May 3 3:00 p.m. GT Rivals Esports Invitational – Spa GT3 Assetto Corsa click here

