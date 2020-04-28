RACER's Esports calendar, April 29-May 3

With the forced shutdown of motorsports, racing series around the world are switching to Esports, featuring some of their drivers as well as Esports aces, in an effort to keep their fans engaged.
Here’s a rundown of currently scheduled events. For the full calendar, click here.
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Event – Venue
|Cars
|Platform
|TV or stream
|April 29
|4:00 a.m.
|BP Supercars All Stars Eseries – Montreal, Watkins Glen
|Supercars
|iRacing
|info here
|April 29
|7:00 p.m.
|Wednesday Night iRacing
|NASCAR
|iRacing
|FS1
|April 30
|6:00 p.m.
|IMSA iRacing Pro Invitational Series – Mid-Ohio
|IMSA GT
|iRacing
|info here
|May 2
|2:30 p.m.
|IndyCar iRacing Challenge – Indianapolis
|IndyCar
|iRacing
|NBCSN
|May 2
|5:00 p.m.
|eSCCA Hoosier Super Tour – Road America
|SCCA Club Racing
|iRacing
|5:00 p.m.
|May 3
|1:00 p.m.
|eNASCAR Pro Invitational – Dover
|NASCAR
|iRacing
|FOX/FS1
|May 3
|3:00 p.m.
|Trans Am by Pirelli Esports Championship – Lime Rock
|Trans Am
|Assetto Corsa
|click here
|May 3
|3:00 p.m.
|GT Rivals Esports Invitational – Spa
|GT3
|Assetto Corsa
|click here
