Charlotte 600 gets tentative go-ahead from N.C. Governor

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has approved NASCAR running the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 24 “unless heath conditions (worsen).”

Charlotte is one of a few tracks currently in consideration for hosting a NASCAR weekend when the sport resumes. Darlington on May 17 appears to be the sport’s target restarting date.

Fans will not attend any event for the foreseeable future.

Gov. Cooper spoke about the Charlotte race during his Tuesday press briefing on COVID-19.

“We believe unless health conditions (worsen) that we can have the Coca-Cola 600 on Memorial Day weekend in Charlotte,” he said.

A revised schedule may be announced later this week. NASCAR officials have been working with state health officials to earn approval on running races.

Additionally, race teams could be allowed back in their shops as soon as this week to begin preparing cars. Gov. Cooper announced last week that teams could begin a return to work under the “essential business” definition in the state’s executive orders. Organizations will likely have limited personnel working in shifts.

A stay-at-home order for Mecklenburg County (N.C.) expires tomorrow, April 29, though Gov. Cooper issued a stay-at-home for the state through May 8.