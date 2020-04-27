Hamilton hopes for a better world to emerge from pandemic

Lewis Hamilton admits the lack of racing due to the COVID-19 pandemic is leaving a void in his life, but wants to see the world emerge from the situation as a better place.

The six-time world champion was one of the most outspoken figures when Formula 1 tried to push ahead with the Australian Grand Prix, stating ahead of the race that it was “shocking” the paddock was in Melbourne, and that the reason tougher action had yet to be taken in relation to the coronavirus outbreak was because “cash is king”. The first 10 races of the 2020 F1 season have since been either canceled or postponed.

“I miss racing every day,” Hamilton wrote on social media. “This is the first time since I was 8 that I haven’t started a season. When you live and breathe something you love, when it’s gone there’s definitely a big void.

“But there’s always positives to take from these times. Right now, we all have time in the world to reflect on life, our decisions, our goals, the people we have around us, our careers. Today, we see clearer skies all over the world, less animals being slaughtered for our pleasure simply because our demands are much lower and everyone staying in.

“Let’s not come back the same as we went into this tough time, let’s come out of it with better knowledge of our world, changing our personal choices and habits. Let’s come out of this as a new us, a new reinvigorated you, fitter, healthier and more focused but above all, kinder, more generous and gracious and caring for our world and the people in it. I hope we all do.”

Hamilton has also been a major supporter of F1’s drive to improve its environmental impact, and his comments come after F1 CEO and chairman Chase Carey outlined plans to start the season in July, initially racing in Europe before heading to Eurasia, Asia, the Americas and finishing in Bahrain and Abu Dhabi in December.