Replay: Valvoline ProAm 50

The Hoosier Racing Tire SCCA eSports Super Tour takes to Historic Watkins Glen International Raceway today at 5 p.m. ET with five race groups — Spec Racer Ford, Touring, Skip Barber Formula 2000, Big Bore and Global MX-5 Cup. But that’s not all!

In celebration of its renewed partnership with the SCCA, Valvoline is collecting its professional drivers for a chance to race against a select group of SCCA members! The Team Valvoline ProAm 50 will be the lead race this Saturday, April 25 on the iRacing version of Watkins Glen International as part of the Hoosier Racing Tire SCCA eSports Super Tour. Among the Team Valvoline racers are Hendrick Motorsports drivers Chase Elliot and Alex Bowman, along with Ray Evernham, Parker Kligerman, Ashton Crowder, Logan Clampitt, and Tom O’Gorman. A select group of SCCA members will be invited to participate in the race, which will be using the Cadillac CTS.V that has been racing in the Touring group for SCCA Super Tour events.