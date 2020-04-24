HSR announces new dates for the Mitty and Atlanta Fall Historics

Historic Sportscar Racing officials announced today new dates for a pair of popular HSR events at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta after both races had schedule changes in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

This autumn’s HSR Atlanta Fall Historics at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta has been rescheduled for October 8-11. The new date is two weeks later than the originally scheduled September 24-27 running of the Fall Historics.

Additionally, the 43rd running of the HSR Mitty at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, which was set to take place this weekend on the 2.54-mile road course, has been moved to April 22-25, 2021.

“From the original postponement announcements to today’s good news that both HSR races have new dates, we have been in constant contact with Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta President Geoff Lee and his team,” said HSR President David Hinton. “Geoff and the Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta staff have been perfect partners in these difficult times. I know they join all of us at HSR, including our valued competitors, in sending our deepest condolences to all of the families that have so recently lost loved ones. The COVID-19 crisis is unprecedented in our lifetimes but together we will all stay strong and persevere through the challenge.”

Read the full story at VintageMotorsport.com.