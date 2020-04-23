Supercars’ Mostert set for IndyCar iRacing

Australian Supercars star Chaz Mostert will make his IndyCar iRacing Challenge in Saturday’s AutoNation IndyCar Challenge at Circuit of The Americas. The Walkinshaw Andretti United driver is set to take over Marco Andretti’s No. 98 Andretti Herta Autosport Honda for Round 5.

“It’s super exciting to compete in my first IndyCar race, even if it is virtually,” he said. “Having the link between our organizations has presented me with an amazing opportunity, so a huge thank you to the entire Andretti Autosport team for having me.

“I‘ll be looking to do a solid job; I’m not expecting too much, I’ve driven a Supercar around COTA once, but I’m tipping the IndyCar will be a different kettle of fish. It’s great to have some awesome teammates to bounce off, so I’ll be picking their brains in the lead up.”

Mostert’s IndyCar iRacing debut will lead Alexander Rossi’s first appearance in the Supercars All Stars Eseries scheduled for April 29 at both the Watkins Glen International road course and the streets of Toronto where he’ll pilot the No. 27 Holden ZB Commodore alongside WAU stablemated Mostert and Bryce Fullwood.

“Prior to 2020, I wasn’t much of a sim racer and never had any intentions of becoming one, but in light of the current situation it has become a great platform for us to stay relevant to our fans and sponsors,” said Rossi, who made his first Bathurst 1000 appearance last year in a wild card WAU entry.

“I had such an incredible time driving the V8 Holden with WAU in Bathurst last year,” he added. “It was a no-brainer for me to return virtually to the grid for two races where I know the tracks incredibly well and have had good success there in the past.

“With Chaz racing with us at COTA in the AutoNation IndyCar Challenge this weekend, we will have to come up with some sort of friendly bet to see who finishes higher in their respective wild card races. I would put your money on him….”