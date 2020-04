After an exciting qualifying session at a virtual WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca that saw Tyler Kicera edge out Josh Hurley for pole by .249s, an unexpected server issue ended the Trans Am presented by Pirelli Esports Championship opener prematurely, forcing organizers to postpone Round 1 until next Saturday, April 25.

Round 2 at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta is still scheduled for Sunday, April 26 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern.

Additional details to follow.