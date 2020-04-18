Replay: Motegi IndyCar iRacing

Replay of Saturday’s Firestone 175, Round 4 of the IndyCar iRacing Challenge from virtual Twin Ring Motegi.
Bob Lazier, the racer with the perpetual smile who always seemed optimistic no matter the odds, has died at the age of 81. The 1981 (…)
Eduardo Barrichello had been knocking on the door to Victory Lane in each of the first three rounds of the Ricmotech Road to Indy Presented (…)
Virtual fuel strategy was the name of Saturday’s IndyCar iRacing Challenge game at Twin Ring Motegi as changing packs of leaders (…)
Last week, we told you about the National Corvette Museum’s online car show that will present a total of 24 awards bestowed by a panel of (…)
The Hoosier Racing Tire SCCA eSports Super Tour takes to Virginia International Raceway this Saturday, April 18 at 5 p.m. ET with five (…)
Tony Parella, CEO of the Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA), has a video conference with his friend, IndyCar racing legend Al Unser (…)
In this week’s edition of his podcast, Chris Medland is joined by F1 photographer James Moy, to answer listener questions on photography (…)
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has bought shares in Aston Martin ahead of the British sports car brand’s return to Formula 1. (…)
The wait for racing cars to return to the streets of Long Beach is a little longer than usual this time around. But in the decades since (…)
This Sunday, 34 Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli drivers representing all five classes (click here for entry list) are set to (…)
