INTERVIEW: F1 photographer James Moy

In this week’s edition of his podcast, Chris Medland is joined by F1 photographer James Moy, to answer listener questions on photography and drivers (including the worst ones to work with) and talk about the impact of the current situation on his industry. With apologies for any technical blips, and for not getting him to spill a Kimi story…

Chris Medland

