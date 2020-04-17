May Martinsville weekend officially postponed

With the region under stay-at-home orders through early June, the NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia that was scheduled for next month has officially been postponed.

Martinsville makes it eight NASCAR Cup Series races that will be rescheduled for some time this year. NASCAR has still not released a tentative schedule but remains committed to running all 36 points-paying races.

When the sport does return, it could be without fans.

“NASCAR is postponing the scheduled events on May 8-9 at Martinsville Speedway,” read a NASCAR statement. “Our intention remains to run all 36 races, with a potential return without fans in attendance in May at a date and location to be determined. The health and safety of our competitors, employees, fans, and the communities in which we run continue to be our top priority. We will continue to consult with health experts and local, state, and federal officials as we assess future scheduling options.”

NASCAR began postponing races due to the COVID-19 pandemic on March 13 with Atlanta Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway. Five more races were postponed (Texas, Bristol, Richmond, Talladega, and Dover) a few days later. Martinsville was among those venues that had held out hope of being able to run as scheduled.

“We want to thank all of our dedicated fans who were set to join us during our May race weekend and our first NASCAR Cup Series race under the lights,” said Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell. “The well-being and safety of our patrons, NASCAR stakeholders, employees, and our community continues to be our number one priority. We appreciate your patience and understanding during these challenging times, and we look forward to having everyone back in the near future to help us make history once again at Martinsville Speedway.”

Charlotte Motor Speedway would be the next scheduled venue for NASCAR on May 15-16 with the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series and All-Star Race weekend. The Xfinity Series would then return to action on May 23 and with the Coca-Cola 600 held on May 24.

The other race weekend scheduled for May is the Truck and Cup Series rounds at Kansas Speedway on May 30-31.

To date, six NASCAR Xfinity Series races and five Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series races have also been postponed.

• For more information about race postponements and cancellations across world motorsport, as well as updates for those holding tickets for affected events, click here.