Dinner with Racers, Valvoline partner for 2020

Sharing a mutual love for telling unique stories and with a passion for motorsports, “Dinner with Racers” is proud to add the long-time automotive oil supplier Valvoline as a partner to their platform.

While the partnership begins immediately with integration into programs such as the series “Thursday Night Blunder” racing league, as well as lock-down content series, the real focus will be on the podcast and video series, which will resume production as global conditions allow.

“We couldn’t be happier to have Valvoline added to our list of partners,” stated Dinner with Racers co-creator and host Ryan Eversley. “Anyone who knows our show, knows that we not only have a love for racing, but also a love for racing history. You can’t have an appreciation for racing history without an affinity for Valvoline and all the programs they’ve been a part of over the years, and to be the latest addition to their roster is a true honor. We look forward to bringing them in to our way of doing things and look forward to the fan reaction.”

Started in 2015, Dinner with Racers began as a motorsport podcast, with Ryan Eversley (Honda/Acura factory driver) and Sean Heckman (long-time motorsport PR/marketing) traversing the country to have a meal with a number of figures in the motorsport industry. Five years later, while the podcast has continued, the show has also expanded to the “Dinner with Racers” television series on Amazon Prime, as well as a multitude of fan initiatives, including a virtual racing league, daily Q&A sessions during the lockdown, and a number of one-off content pieces.

Established in 1866, Valvoline and its scientists have been innovating, creating, and reinventing formulas, most notably as the first brand to develop a racing oil, high-mileage oil, and synthetic blend oil. Known for a rich heritage in motorsport, Valvoline’s brand has been adorned on some of the most noted programs over the last century, with a celebrated history that the entire group at Dinner with Racers is excited to celebrate.

“We’re very happy to be part of the Dinner with Racers family,” stated Patrick Daugherty, Associate Brand Manager, Sponsorships for Valvoline. “Ryan, Sean, and the whole team are known for their unique place in the sport, and we’re excited to see their efforts. I’ve been a personal fan of their show for years, and it’s been fantastic to see their continued growth, happy to be a part of it.”

Kicking off their partnership, Valvoline will take part in the series “Thursday Night Blunder” with a series of prizes given to winners and participants, with additional content partnerships planned throughout 2020.

This will continue in addition to the series’ partnership with Continental Tire, who will continue as the primary partner, as well as additional support from Acura.