MAVTV launches MAVTV Select on Samsung TV Plus

In response to the high demand for motorsports racing and automotive content, MAVTV is launching a free, ad-supported network where it will feature all motorsports, including Pro Motocross, Late Model Dirt, Pro Pulling, and more racing content. The new motorsports dedicated channel, “MAVTV Select”, is exclusively on Samsung TV Plus, channel 1190.

Samsung TV Plus includes over 100 channels in news, sports, movies, entertainment and more. Pre-installed on all 2016-2020 Samsung Smart TV’s, users can instantly watch Samsung TV Plus for free with just an internet connection – no download, additional device or subscription needed.

“The future of television viewing is being redefined by changing technology and the resulting unlimited options for viewers to consume video entertainment. Combining the increased demand for motorsports content and tapping our vast library, we have created MAVTV Select, exclusively for Samsung’s TV Plus,” stated Dan Teitscheid, President, MAVTV Motorsports Network. “MAVTV Select is a logical evolution as we expand our availability to motorsports fans in the US and ultimately worldwide.”

MAVTV Select will broadcast content from the enormous Lucas Oil Studios library. Daily programming for MAVTV Select is said to remain independent from the existing linear channel. Therefore, LIVE race event programming will stay exclusively on the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

MAVTV Select is a free 24/7 channel dedicated to all motorsports and designed to complement the existing MAVTV Motorsports Network. From archived race events, to figure 8 racing, to car build shows, MAVTV Select will broadcast nothing but the best motorsports content.