Hank Steinbrenner dies at 63

Henry George ‘Hank’ Steinbrenner, co-owner/chairman of the New York Yankees, and father of Andretti Harding Steinbrenner co-owner George Michael Steinbrenner IV, has died after a long period of declining health. He was 63.

As the oldest son of George Steinbrenner, who purchased the Yankees in 1973, Hank Steinbrenner and his brother Hal took charge of the team in the late 2000s, and the family continues to oversee one of the world’s most famous sporting properties.

A proud supporter of his son’s interest in motorsports management and team ownership, Steinbrenner was instrumental in George Michael IV’s formation of Steinbrenner Racing, which rose to prominence in the Indy Lights series as the co-entrant for Colton Herta’s car run by Andretti Autosport.

A shift to the NTT IndyCar Series with Harding Racing followed in 2019 as Harding Steinbrenner Racing was christened. Using technical support from Andretti, the small outfit leveraged its Yankees lineage in an effort to draw commercial backers, and despite the limited returns, the elder Steinbrenner remained committed to his son’s venture.

For 2020, a new, direct partnership with Andretti Autosport was fashioned as Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Racing was born, and despite his loss, the team behind Herta’s No. 88 Honda will move forward in his honor, and without interruption.

“It’s with great sadness I share the news of the passing of my father, Henry George “Hank” Steinbrenner II,” George Michael IV said. “Ever since I can remember, my dad has always been my biggest supporter. He taught me determination, confidence and the desire to win above all else. Being a massive racing fan himself, when I sought to start a racing team, he stood in my corner the whole way. I will forever be grateful for all the lessons he taught me. I look forward to the day we are able to return to the track and race to win in his honor. Until then, my heart is with my family, our race team and the entire Yankees organization. Thank you to all for your kind words and support in this time.”

“We extend our deepest condolences to George Michael IV and the Steinbrenner family during this very difficult time,” said Penske Entertainment CEO Mark Miles.

“Hank’s passion for sports, business and philanthropy is reflected in the continued energy, commitment and leadership George IV brings to IndyCar. Our entire racing community is saddened by this loss and will keep the Steinbrenner’s in our thoughts and prayers.”