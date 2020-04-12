Remembrances of Sir Stirling Moss

By RACER Staff | 5 hours ago
The racing world reacts to the passing of Sir Stirling Moss (pictured in 1961) at age 90.
Today we say goodbye to Sir Stirling Moss, the racing legend. I certainly will miss our conversations. I am truly grateful to have had these special moments with him. Sending my prayers and thoughts to his family. May he rest in peace🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/SDUAqxENHk
— Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) April 12, 2020
A moment we’ll cherish forever 🙏 Sir Stirling Moss and @LewisHamilton at Monza in 2015, taking to the iconic banking in two Silver Arrows
🎥 x @BBCSport pic.twitter.com/1Hj7WGkvSH
— Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) April 12, 2020
Please send us all your best pictures and memories of Sir Stirling Moss, and we'll collate them on GRR pic.twitter.com/OicIGSUpwE
— Goodwood Road&Racing (@GoodwoodRRC) April 12, 2020
Very sad day. Stirling Moss left us after a long fight. He was a true legend in motor sport and he will remain so forever. My thoughts go out to his wife Suzie, his family, his friends #Stirling #F1 pic.twitter.com/6nRz0irtrl
— Jean Todt (@JeanTodt) April 12, 2020
All at McLaren mourn the passing of a legend of our sport, Sir Stirling Moss. A prodigious competitor, supremely talented racer, and consummate gentleman, he leaves an indelible mark of greatness on the history of international motorsport. Our condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/c3vdzTuFgN
— McLaren (@McLarenF1) April 12, 2020
Aston Martin is sad to record the passing of one of Britain’s greatest racing drivers, Sir Stirling Moss.
A legendary sportsman and gentleman, our thoughts go to Lady Moss, his family and his many fans worldwide. pic.twitter.com/HnypW4E7Wc
— Aston Martin Racing (@AMR_Official) April 12, 2020
RIP Sir Stirling Moss. A mighty racer and gentleman. He had a press on style on the track and in life. Remarkable man. Survived the most dangerous era of motorsport and died today aged 90. He had such great stories to tell, and it was a privilege to know him. 😢
— Martin Brundle (@MBrundleF1) April 12, 2020
