Live stream: Hoosier SCCA Esports Super Tour at Sebring

Esports

The Hoosier Racing Tire SCCA eSports Super Tour takes to Sebring Raceway on Saturday, April 11 at 5 p.m. ET with five race groups — Spec Racer Ford, Touring, Skip Barber Formula 2000, Big Bore and Global MX-5 Cup. Watch the fun live here!

Esports, SCCA / SportsCar Magazine

