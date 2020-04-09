The Week In IndyCar, April 9, Listener Q&A

It’s a new episode of The Week In IndyCar show, with questions submitted from fans via social media. Among the items covered:

“Do you think the announcement of a second race at the IMS road course is a 2020-only event, or a precursor to an annual Harvest Fall Classic at the Speedway?”

“Understanding you may not want to name current names, what IndyCar team owner or crew chief was closest in their approach to employee motivation as HAAS F1’s Günther Steiner?”

“After seeing the most recent calendar amendment, I wanted to play devil’s advocate by asking if you think that Roger Penske’s team’s success at a track would play a part in the scheduling?”

“With Iowa now being a doubleheader, how much more treacherous will this be for teams who have to pray dearly the car doesn’t get destroyed just a month before Indy?”

“Can you shed some light on some of the curious decisions by CART/IRL that lead both to Vince Neil and Jason Priestley to compete in Indy Lights?”

Listener Q&A begins at the 6m07s mark in the episode.