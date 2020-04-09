All dressed up and no place to go

The May 2020 issue of SportsCar, SCCA’s official member magazine, is headed to SCCA member mailboxes in the coming weeks, but it went to print as the world was only just beginning to grind to a halt. The COVID-19 pandemic was spreading wildly through the U.S. and beyond, and the residents of this planet began the process of hunkering down for an unknown length of isolation.

In the SCCA world, many events were immediately canceled as host SCCA regions and the SCCA national office opted to set #funwithcars aside over the greater good of humanity. Truly, the old SCCA adage of “We came for the cars but stayed for the people,” took on new light as the SCCA banded together by temporarily disbanding, placing the health of the membership and the world as top priority.

Yet this is not a column about a destructive virus. Yes, motorsports both small and large have been postponed, and many individuals have found themselves fighting for toilet paper, but it’s important to remember that the SCCA will once again compete on the nation’s greatest road courses, parking lots, and dirt fields. Our days of getting up at 5 a.m. for the privilege of standing in parking lots are far from over. If you want me to pull out some relatively incoherent automotive metaphor (as automotive scribes often do), I could say that motorsports is not hitting the brakes, we’re actually pushing the clutch. This is a temporary pause before clicking back into gear. If anything, greater things are to come.

As the editor of SportsCar, I holed up in my home office clacking away at my keyboard producing the May 2020 issue of SportsCar, desperately wanting to fast-forward to see what the world was like when the issue hit mailboxes. Beyond that, how will the 2020 Tire Rack Solo National Championships, DirtFish RallyCross National Championship, United States RoadRally Challenge, and the National Championship Runoffs cope with this unthinkable disruption? I’m curious, yet I already know the answer. Rewind the clock 19 years to 9/11, and you’ll find the SCCA membership to be a remarkable group.

Indeed, these are unprecedented times, but we will race again – and we will do so together.

SportsCar magazine is the official member magazine of the SCCA. Join the SCCA now to receive a free subscription to SportsCar.