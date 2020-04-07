The Lockdown Diaries: The sim racing equipment manufacturer

The disruptions caused by current COVID-19-outbreak-related shutdowns reach into every corner of the racing industry. RACER.com and our sister site VintageMotorsport.com are sharing stories of how different entities in the sport are tackling these unprecedented challenges in a special series called The Lockdown Diaries.

Within days of races being cancelled across the globe, nearly every race series began planning online events. F1, NASCAR, IndyCar, IMSA, SCCA and others are doing their best to keep the sport going during this time.

As a result, drivers of all levels and fans across the world are looking to be a part of the hot ticket at the moment – sim racing. So, what does that mean for the business that sell this equipment?

“Traffic to our website doubled after that first NASCAR race aired on FS1,” says Frank Rico, the founder of Ricmotech Racing Simulators, a reseller and manufacturer of sim racing equipment based in Miami Lakes, Fla. “What we are seeing is a lot of people are stuck at home, they are not going to be able to go out on track for a while, they are being exposed to simulators on TV, so they are deciding now is the time to get into this.”

