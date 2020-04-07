Ratings are in for IndyCar iRacing Challenge NBC broadcast

The first NTT IndyCar iRacing Challenge event broadcast live on the NBC Sports Network cable channel delivered an average audience of 165,000 people who viewed Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin drive the No. 2 Chevy to a virtual victory lane at Barber Motorsports Park.

According to NBCSN, the number is approximately 40 percent of an average IndyCar audience captured on NBCSN in 2019, which aligns with a similar 40-percent audience size for NASCAR’s iRacing events on FOX Sports.

The Barber number is significantly smaller than the 433,000 streaming viewers reported by IndyCar for Round 1 at Watkins Glen, but the metrics used for both numbers are dissimilar. NBCSN’s 165,000 for Barber represents the average audience size per minute, while the Watkins Glen number accounts for the total number of viewers who watched the event live on YouTube.

For the sake of comparison, roughly 40,000 people per minute were shown on the live stream feed as the Watkins Glen race took place.

At present, the Nielsen ratings organization has not compiled and provided the total viewership number for Barber.

Round 3, set for Michigan International Speedway, takes place on Saturday, April 11.