No Detroit Trans Am in 2020, revised schedule to follow

Today, representatives from the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear announced the cancellation of the 2020 IndyCar Series event scheduled for May 29-31. The Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli TA2 powered by AEM class was slated for two rounds of competition on the temporary circuit at Belle Isle in Detroit, Michigan, that weekend.

In the wake of that development, The Trans Am Racing Company President John Clagett released the following statement:

“We were looking forward to staging a TA2 powered by AEM doubleheader, but understand the challenges involved in trying to reschedule an event of this magnitude. We appreciate all the effort that organizers put into finding a solution for a date that didn’t interfere with anything that was already scheduled for Belle Isle Park.

“Unfortunately, while the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear won’t happen in 2020, Trans Am is already looking forward to adding another chapter in our long history at Detroit when we return in 2021.”

The Trans Am Racing Company is continuing to adjust its 2020 schedule, with updates to follow in the upcoming days.