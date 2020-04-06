Jimmie Johnson joins list of RACER.com Mailbag guests

Seven NASCAR championships, two Daytona 500 wins, 83 Cup Series victories, one planned (and now delayed) Arrow McLaren SP IndyCar test, and one fired virtual spotter. Jimmie Johnson has covered a lot of ground since his formative years in off-road racing – and now you have the chance to ask him about it.

RACER.com is delighted to welcome Johnson as the latest motorsport luminary to step up and take questions from readers as part of our special Guest Mailbag series. It’s a rare chance to go straight to the source. And true to Mailbag tradition, the questions can be as freewheeling as you like. Looking for a never-before-told Chad Knaus story? Here’s your chance. Want to know the best place to sit for your first visit to the IMS road course? Not sure he’ll have much of an answer, but you’re welcome to try.

In addition to Johnson, our Guest Mailbag is taking questions for:

TONY KANAAN

2004 IndyCar Series champion; 2013 Indy 500 winner; active record holder for most consecutive IndyCar starts

RICK HENDRICK

Owner, Hendrick Motorsports

Questions for all of the above guests can be submitted at guestmailbag@racer.com. Please include the name of the person your question is for in the subject line.

The deadline for questions to Haas F1 and Acura Team Penske has passed, and their replies will appear here on RACER.com in the near future.

And the Mario Andretti Guest Mailbag? The wait for that one will be quite a bit shorter: look for it to go live tomorrow.