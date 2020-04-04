The Week In IndyCar, April 4, with Sebastien Bourdais
Image by Marshall Pruett
The Week In IndyCar, April 4, with Sebastien Bourdais
By
|
Marshall Pruett
37 minutes ago
The French Fry & Hamburger Show continues as Sebastien Bourdais returns to The Marshall Pruett Podcast to answer questions for The Week In IndyCar show using items submitted by fans via social media.
Episode Time Stamps:
Show open
Seb’s shelter-in-place routine (starts at 2m04s)
Thoughts on iRacing and his Ikea sim rig (6m36s)
Future racing plans (16m51s)
First memories of the 24 Hours of Le Mans (23m13s)
Relationship with Simon Pagenaud (27m47s)
Driving the Panoz DP01 Champ Car (31m10s)
Fun team recollections (32m39s)
French racing legend Jean Pierre Jarier and Seb’s crazy first Le Mans race (38m54s)
Sebastien Bourdais, IndyCar, Podcasts
Marshall Pruett
The 2020 season marks Marshall Pruett's 34th year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.
