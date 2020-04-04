Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The Week In IndyCar, April 4, with Sebastien Bourdais

The Week In IndyCar, April 4, with Sebastien Bourdais

The Week In IndyCar, April 4, with Sebastien Bourdais

The French Fry & Hamburger Show continues as Sebastien Bourdais returns to The Marshall Pruett Podcast to answer questions for The Week In IndyCar show using items submitted by fans via social media.

Episode Time Stamps:
Show open
Seb’s shelter-in-place routine (starts at 2m04s)
Thoughts on iRacing and his Ikea sim rig (6m36s)
Future racing plans (16m51s)
First memories of the 24 Hours of Le Mans (23m13s)
Relationship with Simon Pagenaud (27m47s)
Driving the Panoz DP01 Champ Car (31m10s)
Fun team recollections (32m39s)
French racing legend Jean Pierre Jarier and Seb’s crazy first Le Mans race (38m54s)

