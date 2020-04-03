Podcast: Reader Q&A with F1 writer Chris Medland

Esports 4hr ago
IMSA launches new bi-weekly GTLM iRacing series
IMSA will follow its maiden iRacing event held at Sebring International Raceway with a new bi-weekly WeatherTech SportsCar (…)
IMSA 5hr ago
Team Hardpoint organizes charity to benefit sidelined racing crews
IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge team owner/driver Rob Ferriol has created a new non-profit charity designed to benefit the legions of (…)
Industry 6hr ago
INSIGHT: Rod Campbell – mover, shaker, maverick
How do you write about a man who gave you a chance that changed your life, and literally changed your career? Better yet, a man who changed (…)
Esports 7hr ago
Andretti Autosport gains Surgere backing for iRacing at Barber
Andretti Autosport has made an interesting expansion in its relationship with Surgere, the sponsor of Marco Andretti’s No. 98 (…)
Esports 8hr ago
Sim debut first step toward racing return - Wickens
Late Thursday evening, Robert Wickens got his first taste of driving an Indy car since his life-altering crash in 2018. The laps came in (…)
IndyCar 10hr ago
Andretti Autosport rallies around veteran mechanic struck by cancer
Veteran Andretti Autosport mechanic Corey McClish has been diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer. Support from within the team has been strong (…)
Industry 10hr ago
Five questions with Willy Tagliavini of Supertech Performance
Willy Tagliavini, founder/owner/managing director of Supertech Performance, San Jose, California, found his passion for racing at a (…)
NASCAR 10hr ago
The Lockdown Diaries: The NASCAR Hall of Fame
The disruptions caused by current shutdowns reach into every corner of the racing industry. RACER.com is sharing stories of how different (…)
Insights & Analysis 10hr ago
INSIGHT: Ripple effects of the WEC calendar juggling act
Today’s announced calendar changes to the FIA WEC’s current season are very significant, and will have ripple effects on the championship (…)
Le Mans/WEC 12hr ago
WEC reveals revised provisional calendar
The tail end of the 2019-20 FIA World Endurance Championship calendar has been revised and released today amid the ongoing COVID-19 (…)
