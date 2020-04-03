IMSA launches new bi-weekly GTLM iRacing series

IMSA will follow its maiden iRacing event held at Sebring International Raceway with a new bi-weekly WeatherTech SportsCar Championship series on Thursday nights featuring cars from its GT Le Mans class.

The IMSA iRacing Pro Series debuts on April 16 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca and runs through June 11 at Watkins Glen International.

“Our Sebring SuperSaturday event and subsequent iRacing events held by other sanctioning bodies have proven to be popular with race fans,” said IMSA President John Doonan. “We had a fantastic turnout of participating drivers and strong viewership, which ignited further discussions among our IMSA team, our partners at iRacing and many of our other partners.

“Together, we determined that a series of races that somewhat mirrors what our actual 2020 WeatherTech Championship schedule would have been prior to the COVID-19 stoppage was logical. With that, the IMSA iRacing Pro Series was born.”

Like the SuperSaturday Sebring event won by BMW’s Bruno Spengler, the six-round championship will be open to a field of 50 IMSA drivers. BMW M8s, Porsche 911 RSRs, Ferrari 488s and Ford GTs will be available to use in the 90 minutes.

March 21 – IMSA Sebring SuperSaturday

April 16 – WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

April 30 – Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

May 14 – IMSA venue to be determined

May 28 – IMSA venue to be determined

June 11 – Watkins Glen International

The IMSA iRacing Pro Series will continue to be live streamed with IMSA Radio commentary on iRacing’s YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook pages, along with wraparound content from Justin Bell and Tommy Kendall on The Torque Show.