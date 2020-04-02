The Week In IndyCar, April 2, listener Q&A

Questions submitted from fans via social media form the basis of this week’s show. Among the items covered:

“Any chance this iRacing could be the Winter Series (for fun of course) that Mark Miles has talked about in the past? Maybe have six races from October-December?”

“Do you suspect IndyCar may follow F1’s lead and possibly postpone the mandate for KERS and a new chassis in 2022 in order to give the teams time to recover financially?”

“I know that the DW12 is a spec car but how much difference is there (besides the engine) between the cars at different teams?”

“If the drivers on the projected 2020 IndyCar Grid were lunch meats, which driver is which lunch meat?”

Listener Q&A begins at the 5m46s mark in the episode.