Norris to go bald as part of fundraising effort

Lando Norris will shave off his hair after raising over $12,000 to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic on Twitch.

#TwitchStreamAid took place on Saturday, with stars from gaming, music and sports all coming together to stream during a 12-hour period when viewers could donate to the COVID-19 Solidarity Relief Fund for the World Health Organization. As part of his stream, Norris promised to shave his head if his followers raised over $10,000, and that target was comfortably exceeded.

“Thanks to all my viewers for raising over $12,000 by the end of the night for #TwitchStreamAid and the fight against Covid-19!” Norris wrote on his social media channels. “I do have to cut all my hair off now though…”

Norris will hold up his side of the bargain on Thursday, with the slight delay being due to the fact he has had to order a shaver specifically to carry out the haircut.

The McLaren driver has been particularly active during the racing shutdown, competing in numerous sim racing and Esports events as well as an F1-affiliated event where he took on individual challengers via the official F1 2019 game.