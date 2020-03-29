Labbe wins his way into eNASCAR iRacing Pro Series Invitational

Alex Labbe won the qualifying race at the virtual Texas Motor Speedway to become one of four drivers who raced their way into Sunday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 125, the second eNASCAR iRacing Pro Series Invitational race.

In addition to Labbe, Anthony Alfredo, Ty Majeski and Ruben Garcia Jr. also advanced into the 35-car field through the 30-lap qualifying race. Labbe, a Pinty’s Series regular with Xfinity Series experience, took the lead with a last-lap pass.

Jeb Burton was the first competitor outside the bubble, coming in fifth. Derek Kraus, Brennan Poole, Kaz Grala, Stewart Friesen and Joe Graf Jr. completed the top 10 in order.

The four drivers moving on will join 31 former or active drivers from the NASCAR Cup Series for the main event. Should any Cup drivers add or drop late, the number of transfer spots will be adjusted accordingly, with Burton up next. The race will start at 1 p.m. ET and air live on FOX/FS1.