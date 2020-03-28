Shipping delay knocks Wickens out of IndyCar iRacing opener

A shipping delay has scuttled Robert Wickens’ spirited efforts to take part in today’s IndyCar iRacing Challenge at Watkins Glen.

The Canadian received immense support at the 11th hour to assemble a racing simulator with the necessary hand controls to operate the throttle and brake through a modified steering wheel produced by Max Papis Innovations. A hiccup in shipping has meant the custom steering wheel will arrive after today’s 4 p.m. ET iRacing event where he was due to compete against the rest of the IndyCar field.

Wickens’ original racing simulator solution fell through, leading MPI and Cary Bettenhausen from Indy Simulation to step up and fill the void for what would have been the Arrow McLaren SP driver/coach’s first open-wheel battle since his crash at Pocono in 2018.

Although his racing plans for this weekend’s IndyCar iRacing event have fallen through, Wickens tells RACER a new turnkey simulator from SimCraft is due to arrive on Wednesday, which should allow the 31-year-old to join the six-race virtual season in the upcoming rounds.