Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The Week In Sports Cars, March 26

Image by JEP/LAT

The Week In Sports Cars, March 26

Podcasts

The Week In Sports Cars, March 26

By 2 hours ago

By |

It’s The Week In Sports Cars podcast, driven by listener Q&A, with hosts Marshall Pruett and Graham Goodwin, who delve into IMSA, the FIA WEC, and other championships of interest in a time of uncertainty for motor racing.

Discussion topics:

  1. WEC/AsLMS/ELMS/ACO (starts at 2m28s)
  2. IMSA (26m14s)
  3. General (35m05s)
  4. Fun (48m45s)

IMSA, Le Mans/WEC, Podcasts

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home