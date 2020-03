The Week In Sports Cars, March 26

It’s The Week In Sports Cars podcast, driven by listener Q&A, with hosts Marshall Pruett and Graham Goodwin, who delve into IMSA, the FIA WEC, and other championships of interest in a time of uncertainty for motor racing.

Marshall Pruett

The 2020 season marks Marshall Pruett's 34th year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.