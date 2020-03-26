The Week In Sports Cars, March 26
Image by JEP/LAT
The Week In Sports Cars, March 26
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
By
|
Marshall Pruett
2 hours ago
It’s The Week In Sports Cars podcast, driven by listener Q&A, with hosts Marshall Pruett and Graham Goodwin, who delve into IMSA, the FIA WEC, and other championships of interest in a time of uncertainty for motor racing.
Discussion topics:
WEC/AsLMS/ELMS/ACO (starts at 2m28s)
IMSA (26m14s)
General (35m05s)
Fun (48m45s)
IMSA, Le Mans/WEC, Podcasts
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
Marshall Pruett
The 2020 season marks Marshall Pruett's 34th year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.
More …
1hr
Robin Miller’s Mailbag has become an ingrained part of the Wednesday routine for thousands of RACER.com readers. And to help everyone ride (…)
2hr
James Hinchcliffe has revealed the final livery for the No. 29 Honda he’ll drive for Andretti Autosport at the 104th Indianapolis 500 in (…)
2hr
Following the revised schedule announcement today by IndyCar, Andersen Promotions has also confirmed a revised 2020 schedule for the Road to (…)
4hr
The Indianapolis 500 has been postponed from May 24 to August 23 due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak. The Indianapolis Grand Prix, which (…)
4hr
The final numbers for IMSA’s efforts to amuse and entertain endurance racing fans during the sport-wide COVID-19 shutdown reveal (…)
4hr
A car raced in period at road courses including Road America, Laguna Seca, Mid-Ohio and Watkins Glen sold for $236,500 at Mecum’s March (…)
5hr
Competitors representing all three levels of the world’s leading driver development platform will return to racing virtually this week (…)
5hr
The disruptions caused by current shutdowns reach into every corner of the racing industry. RACER.com is sharing stories of how (…)
5hr
Continuing the tradition started with last year’s “Continental Tire Cup,” and continuing with a successful broadcast on Saturday of (…)
5hr
Everything keeps changing around Ryan Preece. Consider this: Preece is driving a new version of Chevrolet’s Camaro, a second aero package is (…)
More RACER
Comments