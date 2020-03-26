RACER.com unveils Guest Mailbag; Mario Andretti, Haas F1 among first guests

Robin Miller’s Mailbag has become an ingrained part of the Wednesday routine for thousands of RACER.com readers. And to help everyone ride out the racing drought over the coming weeks, the Mailbag is now going to have a sister.

RACER’s new Guest Mailbag will follow the same format as Robin’s, but this time, RACER.com readers will have the chance to put their questions directly to a different star from across the spectrum of the sport each week. And in keeping with Mailbag tradition, any question is fair game. Want to ask Juan Pablo Montoya for his best Patrick Head story? Here’s your chance. Keen to know what odds Guenther Steiner would put on IndyCar returning to Cleveland? That’d be weird, but… ask away. And for those wondering, Robin’s Mailbag will continue to be published on its regular schedule.

We’re pleased to introduce our first four Guest Mailbaggers (publishing order subject to change):

Mario Andretti

Haas F1 (Guenther Steiner, Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen available for questions)

Tony Kanaan

Acura Team Penske (Dane Cameron, Helio Castroneves, Juan Pablo Montoya and Ricky Taylor available for questions)

Questions for all of the above can be submitted starting from today at guestmailbag@racer.com. Please include the name of the person your question is for in the subject line.

Depending on how quickly the questions arrive and can be answered, we’re aiming to go live with the first one in two weeks. And look for more guests to be added to the list in the days ahead!