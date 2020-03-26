Hinchcliffe reveals Genesys livery

James Hinchcliffe has revealed the final livery for the No. 29 Honda he’ll drive for Andretti Autosport at the 104th Indianapolis 500 in August.

Assuming the newly-revised 2020 NTT IndyCar Series calendar holds, the Genesys-sponsored entry and its orange and grey colors will debut in June at Texas Motor Speedway as part of the Canadian’s three-race deal with the team. Next on the list is the combined NASCAR/IndyCar date on the IMS road course for the July 4 Indy Grand Prix. The August 24 Indy 500 will complete the six-time race winner’s abbreviated season.