The Week In IndyCar, March 24, Listener Q&A
Image by Marshall Pruett
The Week In IndyCar, March 24, Listener Q&A
By
|
Marshall Pruett
2 hours ago
It’s a new episode of The Week In IndyCar show, with questions submitted from fans via social media on event cancellations and postponements, iRacing, Panoz DP01 vs Dallara DW12, combo race weekends, teams assisting in coronavirus-related mask and ventilator manufacturing, an IndyCar driver cage match, and more.
Listener Q&A begins at the 5m58s mark in the episode.
MarshallPruett_CCWS_SJGP2007 352.jpg
IndyCar, Podcasts
Marshall Pruett
The 2020 season marks Marshall Pruett's 34th year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.
More …
