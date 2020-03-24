Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The Week In IndyCar, March 24, Listener Q&A

The Week In IndyCar, March 24, Listener Q&A

The Week In IndyCar, March 24, Listener Q&A

It’s a new episode of The Week In IndyCar show, with questions submitted from fans via social media on event cancellations and postponements, iRacing, Panoz DP01 vs Dallara DW12, combo race weekends, teams assisting in coronavirus-related mask and ventilator manufacturing, an IndyCar driver cage match, and more.

Listener Q&A begins at the 5m58s mark in the episode.


