IMSA Mid-Ohio, Laguna Seca, Road Atlanta dates changed

IMSA now has moved three 2020 WeatherTech SportsCar Championship dates in reaction to the sport-wide delays caused by the COVID-19 virus.

May’s postponed Acura Sports Car Grand Prix at Mid-Ohio now will take place September 25-27.

Next, in reaction to the placement of the postponed 24 Hours of Le Mans on Sept. 19-20, the WeatherTech Championship weekend in Monterey has been moved forward one week to Sept. 4-6 to clear the path for scrutineering in France on the original Laguna Seca date.

And the former season finale — the Motul Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta — has been shifted back one week to October 14-17.

The new close to the WeatherTech Championship, the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts, stands at its rescheduled date of November 11-14.

