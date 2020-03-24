FR Americas iRacing invitational series debuts tonight

Attracting an all-star lineup from around the world, the FR Americas iRacing Invitational Championship is set for its debut tonight at 7:00 p.m. EDT.

Led by the 2019 F3 Americas champion Dakota Dickerson, 20 FR Americas competitors and development drivers will take to the virtual 2.54-mile Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta circuit in the former International F3 chassis. Seven guest drivers from international Formula 3, NASCAR’s Xfinity series and the Eports world will also go up against the FR Americas drivers in the multi-race simulation championship.

In the spirit of the Formula Regional Americas Championship Powered by Honda, all cars will have a spec setup to even the field.

Fans will have the opportunity to race against their favorite drivers over the course of the season by participating in the SCCA Pro Racing iRacing Fan League.

The FR Americas partners have stepped up to offer real-world prizes. The series champion will win a set of Hankook Tires while the runnerup will be presented with a 90-day virtual training package from PitFit Training. Third overall in points will receive an Omologato watch.

The event schedule will include one 20-minute practice, one 15-minute qualifying and one 35-minute race with points following the FIA FR system. The championship will be calculated based on the top six results (allowing one race to be dropped).

Fans can watch the action live on the FR Americas Youtube and Twitch channels.