Majeski wins qualifying race ahead of Homestead iRacing main event

Truck Series regular Ty Majeski won a last-chance qualifying race, leading the six drivers to advance to the field for this afternoon’s’s Dixie Vodka 150 (1:30 p.m. ET, FS1) for the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Also advancing to the main event were NASCAR Xfinity Series racers  Chase Briscoe, Anthony Alfredo, Ryan Truex, Justin Allgaier and Austin Cindric.

The six drivers who advanced will join 29 former or active drivers from the NASCAR Cup Series in the 35-car field for the Dixie Vodka 150.

 

 

