The Week In Sports Cars, March 21, with Pruett and Goodwin

It’s The Week In Sports Cars podcast, driven by listener Q&A, with hosts Marshall Pruett and Graham Goodwin, who delve into IMSA, the FIA WEC, and other championships of interest in a time of change for motor racing.
RACER Stuff 56m ago
Newly released Netflix documentary spotlights Fangio
The life of Formula 1’s first and most enduring star, five-time world champion Juan Manuel Fangio, is the subject of a new documentary (…)
eSports 1hr ago
Factory BMWs dominate iRacing IMSA SuperSaturday
IMSA’s first organized iRacing event was dominated by the factory BMW GT Le Mans team as Canada’s Bruno Spengler ruled the 90-minute (…)
eSports 5hr ago
eSports race calendar
With the forced shutdown of motorsports, racing series around the world are switching to eSports, featuring some of their drivers — (…)
Off Road 7hr ago
INSIGHT: Behind NORRA’s painfully correct decision
To be sure, this has been a week like no other. For better or worse, we are both witnessing history and rewriting what normalcy means. (…)
Formula 1 9hr ago
The Lockdown Diaries: Pirelli
The disruptions caused by current shutdowns reach into every corner of the racing industry. RACER.com is sharing stories of how (…)
Industry 21hr ago
CORE autosport parent company transitions to face mask manufacturing
The business behind CORE autosport’s racing team has transitioned its manufacturing capabilities to address the shortage of face masks (…)
Bikes 21hr ago
INTERVIEW: Andrew Short
There’s a huge world of difference between lining up for a Monster Energy Supercross Series round or a Lucas Oil Pro Motocross (…)Presented by Monster Energy
Vintage Motorsport / Historic 21hr ago
UPDATED: Petersen Museum streaming Vault Tours to be free with suggested donation
Already known for novel approaches to sharing its vintage and unique cars with the public, the Petersen Museum in Los Angeles, California, (…)
eSports 22hr ago
IMSA's iRacing SuperSaturday is first step in bigger eSport move
IMSA’s SuperSaturday iRacing event will be the first of many eSports events on the series’ upcoming calendar. Assembled in a matter of (…)
