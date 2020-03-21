Newly released Netflix documentary spotlights Fangio

The life of Formula 1’s first and most enduring star, five-time world champion Juan Manuel Fangio, is the subject of a new documentary release on Netflix.

A Life Of Speed, The Juan Manuel Fangio Story, takes fans inside the life and career of F1’s gold standard — the Argentinian who set the stage for the Clarks, Laudas, Sennas, Schumachers, and Hamiltons — who served as the sport’s original hero until his death at the age of 84 in 1995.