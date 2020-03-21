Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Newly released Netflix documentary spotlights Fangio

Newly released Netflix documentary spotlights Fangio

RACER Stuff

Newly released Netflix documentary spotlights Fangio

By 56 minutes ago

By |

The life of Formula 1’s first and most enduring star, five-time world champion Juan Manuel Fangio, is the subject of a new documentary release on Netflix.

A Life Of Speed, The Juan Manuel Fangio Story, takes fans inside the life and career of F1’s gold standard — the Argentinian who set the stage for the Clarks, Laudas, Sennas, Schumachers, and Hamiltons — who served as the sport’s original hero until his death at the age of 84 in 1995.

, RACER Stuff

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home