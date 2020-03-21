Newly released Netflix documentary spotlights Fangio
Newly released Netflix documentary spotlights Fangio
By
|
Marshall Pruett
56 minutes ago
The life of Formula 1’s first and most enduring star, five-time world champion Juan Manuel Fangio, is the subject of a new documentary release on Netflix.
A Life Of Speed, The Juan Manuel Fangio Story, takes fans inside the life and career of F1’s gold standard — the Argentinian who set the stage for the Clarks, Laudas, Sennas, Schumachers, and Hamiltons — who served as the sport’s original hero until his death at the age of 84 in 1995.
Juan Manuel Fangio, RACER Stuff
Marshall Pruett
The 2020 season marks Marshall Pruett's 34th year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.
