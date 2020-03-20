UPDATED: Petersen Museum streaming Vault Tours to be free with suggested donation

Already known for novel approaches to sharing its vintage and unique cars with the public, the Petersen Museum in Los Angeles, California, is now offering live-streamed tours of its 60,000-square-foot Vault Collection.

Beginning Wednesday, March 25, all live-steamed vault tours will be free to view, with a suggested donation. Please visit https://bit.ly/2U8cskH to view the updated schedule.

Vault tours for the next month will be recorded then live-streamed due to the current circumstances of the museum being closed to the public. “Although we wish you were with us at the museum, we can now extend the stories of our collection to a global audience and give our patrons, you, more access to the cars than ever before,” the museum noted in its announcement. “On the tour, you will get to see under the hoods and even inside some of the vehicles.

“All donations allow us to continue to maintain these videos, the collection and support our staff and digital education programs during this unfortunate time. We greatly appreciate your support and thank you for being with us during this time.”