SRO America plans to complete all rounds in 2020

With the growing COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting worldwide efforts to contain the spread of the virus, SRO Motorsports America continues to actively monitor updates and directives from North American elected officials and public health authorities.

The long-range impact and spread of the virus has led to temporary bans on large public gatherings and the cancellation of the recent St. Petersburg Grand Prix weekend as well as the Long Beach Grand Prix weekend scheduled for April 17-19. SRO America will integrate the Pirelli GT4 America Sprint Rounds 3 & 4 and SprintX Round 3, as well as TC America TCR/TCA Rounds 3 & 4 at already-scheduled future race weekends.

SRO America continues to communicate with circuit partners for the remaining scheduled events. As local authorities advise on the state of the pandemic, an update will be provided in the near future regarding the TC Festival at Lime Rock Park scheduled for May 8-9 and the Victoria Day SpeedFest at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park scheduled for May 15-17.

“Our 100% focus right now is to join with the worldwide community in the efforts to help reduce the impact of this virus and ensure the health and safety of everyone,” said SRO America President and CEO Greg Gill. “Motorsports will return and we look forward to being at the racetrack very soon with our teams, drivers, series staff and fans in the near future.”

Teams are also permitted to test privately during this period (per Article 30 of the Sporting Regulations) in preparation for the restart of the 2020 season, in compliance with local mandates and recommendations. Questions related to testing within the SRO Sporting Regulations guidelines should be directed to the SRO America Series Directors and Competition Department.

In an effort to bring the GT motorsports community together in this time, SRO Motorsports Group have launched the #GTunited2020 campaign to share photos, videos, and stories on social channels. SRO E-Sports GT Series, Kunos Simulazioni and Ak Informatica will also join forces to organize a two-hour Assetto Corsa Competizione race at Monza next weekend (29 March), uniting real-world and sim drivers while raising money for charity. Furthermore, SRO America will host Watch Parties digging into our video archive to share past race broadcasts from years past, host live driver Q&A on Instagram and more.