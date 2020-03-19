Lemons of Love postpones Mazda giveaway

With the postponement of the 12 Hours of Sebring due to the concerns surrounding COVID-19 (Coronavirus), Lemons of Love announced it will not be conducting a drawing for the winner of the 2020 Global Mazda MX-5 Cup Car giveaway on Saturday, March 21 as scheduled. However, according to the rules that govern the event, the winning ticket must be pulled in the state of Florida. “We are currently working with Flis Performance and Mazda Motorsports to create a plan to draw the winner sometime this summer,” the charity announced.

Everyone who has purchased tickets is still entered to win the 2020 Global Mazda MX-5 Cup Car and your odds have not changed — they are still 1 in 2500. If you have not yet purchased tickets for the giveaway, you can still purchase tickets at https://give.classy.org/4thMazdaRacecar.

“We’re so grateful for the amazing support of the motorsport community!” the organization added. “We’re especially thankful for the extra love you have shown us since the postponement of the race. As a donation-based organization, Lemons of Love is only able to help those impacted by cancer through the kindness and generosity of people like you. Because we’re unable to host in-person fundraisers right now, your support of this virtual event can sustain Lemons of Love and our mission of delivering chemo care packages, providing programs and making moments for anyone impacted by cancer, during this uncertain time.

“Thank you for your understanding and patience. We will keep you updated on a new date and any news regarding the 2020 Global Mazda MX-5 Cup Car giveaway. Together, we can keep our motorsport community united to move forward and continue our important work”