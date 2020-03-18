NASCAR and iRacing team up for Pro Invitational Series

To keep fans entertained during an unexpected hiatus, NASCAR drivers from all three national series are set to compete in a multi-week simulation series.

Announced late Tuesday, NASCAR and online racing sim operator iRacing have formed the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series. It will begin this Sunday, March 22, at 1:30 p.m. ET with virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Among the drivers participating will be Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Clint Bowyer, Kyle Larson, and Christopher Bell. In addition to drivers from the NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series will be NASCAR dignitaries.

“Until we have cars back on track, the entire NASCAR community has aligned to provide our passionate fans with a unique, fun, and competitive experience on race day,” said Ben Kennedy, vice president, NASCAR racing development. “Our long-time partners at iRacing offer an incredible product and we are excited to see how many of our best drivers will stack up in the virtual domain of competitive racing.”

The additional races and broadcast details will be announced at a later date.

Drivers like William Byron and Ty Majeski have sim racing backgrounds and supporters of the esports space. Byron, Hamlin and Austin Dillon are also among those who have esports teams that compete in the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series, which is currently in its 11th season.