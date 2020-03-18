IMSA launches work-from-home options for staff

IMSA has informed its office-based employees of a new work-from-home initiative all are welcome to embrace for an indefinite period of time.

The decision, which was shared with its Daytona Beach, Florida-based staff starting on Tuesday, follows nationwide work-from-home options enacted by businesses of all sizes to support the Center for Disease Control’s guidelines for social distancing. It’s believed most of IMSA’s technical, administrative, and communications staff began working from home on Tuesday, and the series’ executive group will follow suit before the end of the week.

IMSA postponed this weekend’s Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring until November, and has no racing planned until the end of May at Detroit. Owing to the rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus, IMSA, like most racing organizations, will monitor its containment and is prepared to make further adjustments to its calendar if required.