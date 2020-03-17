Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The Week In IndyCar, March 17, Listener Q&A

Image by Gibson/LAT

The effects of the coronavirus weigh heavily in the opening portion of our listener-driven Week In IndyCar show, with questions on scheduling, postponing the Indy 500, how fans can support teams/sponsors/vendors to keep the series from collapsing, gaming, and more items, all submitted via social media.

