The Week In IndyCar, March 17, Listener Q&A

The effects of the coronavirus weigh heavily in the opening portion of our listener-driven Week In IndyCar show, with questions on scheduling, postponing the Indy 500, how fans can support teams/sponsors/vendors to keep the series from collapsing, gaming, and more items, all submitted via social media.
