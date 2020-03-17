SVRA forced to cancel Road Atlanta event

The Sportscar Vintage Racing Association today announced the cancellation of its Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta event scheduled for March 26-29.

SVRA President and CEO Tony Parella posted the following letter to competitors and fans on the popular vintage racing group’s website:

Dear Atlanta Competitors,

After careful consideration, and the ever-changing updates on the COVID-19 crisis, we will not be holding the event at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, March 26-29, as planned.

Frankly, there is just too much travel risk and unknown health effects to put on the event at this time. We are trying to find an alternative date that we can make work with the Road Atlanta management team for later this year.

We appreciate the flood of support we’ve received from all of our racers over the last few days. Thank you for your feedback to date and we will welcome that going forward. These are scary times for everyone. Please take care of your health and we will be providing updates on future events as this season unfolds.

We will be extending a full credit for entry fees paid to put toward any future event.

God Bless,

Tony